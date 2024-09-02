Augustine Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $5,359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,918,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

