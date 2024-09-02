Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
