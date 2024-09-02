Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk
In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
