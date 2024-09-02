Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,290 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,052,732,000 after purchasing an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $696,342,000 after purchasing an additional 327,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

