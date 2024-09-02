Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.33.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 64.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

