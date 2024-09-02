Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 261,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 258,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $275.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $276.77. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

