Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in August

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 31st total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Autonomix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Autonomix Medical stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. Autonomix Medical has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.60.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

