Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.95 billion and $193.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $22.11 or 0.00037829 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,957,239 coins and its circulating supply is 404,954,139 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.