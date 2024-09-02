Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in August

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,390,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 33,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.84. 3,853,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,692. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.