Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.99. 322,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,204. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.67. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 230.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,486,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 220.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 690,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,147,000 after purchasing an additional 475,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 589,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

