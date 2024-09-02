Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $697.38 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00007888 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $697.38 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,259,145 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,239,167.21214882 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.46247315 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $20,169,202.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

