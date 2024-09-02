Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,750 shares of company stock worth $56,105,818 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

AXON stock traded up $2.97 on Monday, reaching $364.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,718. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

