Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Up 6.1% in August

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.52. 485,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,321. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Azenta has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,497,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 618.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

