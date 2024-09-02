Banana Gun (BANANA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $130.77 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Banana Gun token can now be purchased for approximately $38.09 or 0.00065341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $130.77 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,408 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,957.48466454 with 3,433,407.64791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 36.62638051 USD and is down -6.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $21,305,413.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

