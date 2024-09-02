Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Banco Macro from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $68.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.798 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

