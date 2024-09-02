Bank of America Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock worth $961,072,399. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,121,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

