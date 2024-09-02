Bank of America Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $31.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Li Auto by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

