Bank of America Boosts Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target to $15.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.94. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.50 million, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,405,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 102.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

