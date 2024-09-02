Bank of America Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

