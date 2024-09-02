Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,670,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 70,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BAC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 49,098,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,242,408. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
