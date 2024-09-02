Bank of America Raises Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $63.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

