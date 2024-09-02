Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.78% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 565 ($7.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.80 ($7.70).
In related news, insider John Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($65,220.25). In other Babcock International Group news, insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.96), for a total transaction of £2,089,587.03 ($2,747,648.95). Also, insider John Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($65,220.25). Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
