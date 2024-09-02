Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $635.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $568.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.24 and its 200-day moving average is $474.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $569.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

