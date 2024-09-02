Bank of America Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $95.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $118.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

