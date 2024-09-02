Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO):

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$123.00.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$131.00 to C$127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$117.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$134.00.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$130.00.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$125.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$135.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$129.00 to C$118.00.

8/20/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$133.00 to C$129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$123.00.

8/16/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$136.00 to C$131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$135.00.

8/12/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$141.00 to C$124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$134.00 to C$130.00.

8/6/2024 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$129.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$124.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$112.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.