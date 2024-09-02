Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.74 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $80,594,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

RTX traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 6,371,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

