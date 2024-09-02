Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of Banzai International stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Banzai International has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

Institutional Trading of Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

