Barclays Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $95.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

