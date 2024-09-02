Barclays Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $119.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.94.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NetApp by 28.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 42,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

