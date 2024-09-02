Barclays Raises The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $9.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

