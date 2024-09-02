Belrium (BEL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belrium has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

