Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Andrada Mining (LON:ATM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.
Andrada Mining Trading Down 1.5 %
ATM stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3.31 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 2,688,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,147. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 0.75. Andrada Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.
Andrada Mining Company Profile
