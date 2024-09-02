Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Andrada Mining (LON:ATM)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Andrada Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

ATM stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3.31 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 2,688,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,147. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -331.00 and a beta of 0.75. Andrada Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

