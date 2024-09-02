Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Resolute Mining Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 33.22 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.33. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a market capitalization of £707.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.00 and a beta of 1.26.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

