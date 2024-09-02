Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
Shares of RSG stock traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 33.22 ($0.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.33. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a market capitalization of £707.59 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.00 and a beta of 1.26.
About Resolute Mining
