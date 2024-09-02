Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Berry Wealth Group LP raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

