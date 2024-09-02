BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.38 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $790.10 million and approximately $16.38 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000081 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $17,206,935.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

