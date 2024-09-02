BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BINC remained flat at $53.19 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 451,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.