BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 85,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 217,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

