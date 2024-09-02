BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3744 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Price Performance
BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF
