BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3744 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

