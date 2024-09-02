BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0832 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYMU opened at $23.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

