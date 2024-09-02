Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 203,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 185,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $142.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.