Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,975 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

