Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blue Owl Capital worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. Compass Point raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OBDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.16. 4,019,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

