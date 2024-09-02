Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

BPMC traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 307,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,502. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock worth $13,486,372 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

