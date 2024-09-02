Bodycote (LON:BOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 760 ($10.02) to GBX 750 ($9.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.
