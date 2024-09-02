Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 134,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,963. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
See Also
