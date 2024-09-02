Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Britvic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.
Britvic Company Profile
