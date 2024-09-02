Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCF remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

