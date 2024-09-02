Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. 1,264,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,678. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

