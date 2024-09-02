Broadview Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

