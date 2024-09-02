Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $31.17

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $28.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.417 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.