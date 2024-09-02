Brokerages Set Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Target Price at $53.00

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

