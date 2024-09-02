Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $5.09

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPI Composites
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites
TPI Composites Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.33 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.95.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TPI Composites
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.