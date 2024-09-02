Brokerages Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price at $5.09

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 115,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.33 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.95.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

